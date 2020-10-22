Namibia: Epukiro Cops Accused of Aiding Inmate See Lover

The law enforcement in the Omaheke region is once again in the eye of the storm after it emerged that some officers at Epukiro Post 3 were involved in aiding and abetting a trial awaiting inmate, who snuck out of the holding cells at night to go see a lover.

Several eye witnesses at the settlement have confirmed to New Era that a certain Samora David, who was awaiting trial for stock theft, was sneaking out of the police cells to go spend cosy moments with his girlfriend.

However, during one of his nightly routines, David got involved in a physical altercation with another man, who he found getting cosy with his lover a few weeks ago.

The Omaheke police regional commander, Commissioner Andreas Haingura, said he was out of the region during the time the incident happened; hence, he does not deny or confirm the reports.

He referred the queries to his deputy, Chris Kalimbula, who also could not shed more light on the matter.

Contacted for comment, he has been evasive since last week, despite texting back that "I'll call back".

Of late, the police at Epukiro Post 3 settlement in the Epukiro constituency have been appearing in news for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier this year, the law enforcement at the settlement came under heavy criticism by livestock farmers for allegedly aiding and abetting cattle rustling syndicates in the area.

Having lost faith in the police, farmers banded together to form a taskforce christened 'operation coronavirus' that resulted in the recovery of 58 stolen cattle with a combined value of about N$400 000.

Ten donkeys and 12 sheep were also recovered during the operation.

Complains by local farmers has led to redeployment of several officers, including the settlement station commander, following an intervention by the Namibian police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga.

But farmers in the constituency are still adamant the situation is still the same.

"We have been seeing a lot of police officer here at Pos 3 in the last few days. What we are hearing is that some dockets at the station of known cattle rustlers are missing and they are trying to take new statements from complainants," a concern farmer told New Era yesterday in a telephonic interview.

The farmer has stressed that although they are trying hard to contribute to the country's economy, their livestock end up in the hands of cattle thieves who sell them for cheap to butchers in towns.