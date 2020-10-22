Tanzania: Interests Protected

TANZANIA Women Farmers Forum (TWFF) has urged leaders who will be elected in the forthcoming general election to promote the interest of women who are majority voters.

The Forum's Secretary, Ms Anastazia Madeje said here at a forum organized by the international organization against poverty and injustice-Action Aid Tanzania that it is high time the new leaders set fresh strategies that will improve the wellbeing of a rural woman.

"As we approach the general election, the government has been working to improve the lives of the poor and underprivileged. Those who are going to turn out in masses to vote are women

and poor farmers in the village," she said, adding that most of them are standard seven dropouts who want their interests to be heard.

She said farmers expect the incoming leaders to tackle challenges facing smallholder farmers, instead of demanding for salary and allowance increment in the national assembly.

"The government should not distinguish people on grounds of education. It does not matter, we are the majority voters, and leadership is wisdom," she said.

Madeje said the 4 percent loan issued to women groups as part of the revenue for local governments has not been able to improve the lives of women or transform their wellbeing.

She said some groups have 15 to 30 members, therefore the 1m/- loan is not sufficient enough.

Women farmers requested the government to allocate sufficient budget for the agricultural sector, insisting that despite the Maputo convention, Tanzania has not been able to allocate 10 percent of its national budget to support the agriculture sector.

They also complained that women who benefited from power tiller and tractors' loans were financially stable, which denied poor women the benefits of the initiative.

Chamwino based farmer, Ms Yusta Nolo urged the government to also support factories financially to be able to increase production, especially agro-inputs such as fertilizers that is required to boost the soil after years of primitive farming.

Nolo alleged that some agro-inputs supplied in the local market were substandard, urging research institutions to be supported to analyze soil and seeds needed in a particular area.

Representing Civil Societies at the forum, Ms Magdalena Thomas suggested appropriate assessment of the agricultural policy to understand whether it still fits the current needs and demands.