Zimbabwe: Miss Earth Contestant Confident

Gweru — based Zimbabwean model Tinokunda Moyo is among the 75 contestants of Miss Earth International Pageant 2020, which is currently running virtually.

Tinokunda did degree in Geography and Environmental Studies at the Midlands State University. She also won the Miss Midlands Beauty Pageant and has gone through all the steps and phases of the Miss Earth 2020 competition, which takes her to the final tomorrow.

Tinokunda, who has been in the contest since September and is expected to run up to the final in November is however, now struggling with her finances.

"I have done all I can but am now stuck with many things such as sponsorship on shooting venues, clothes, photography, hairdo and make up among others.

"Am supposed to have sent seven videos of my routines by tomorrow for the first batch to qualify for next round but finding it hard to get enough resources," she said.

In an interview the 24-year-old lanky model said was optimistic that she will bring the crown home.

"I have always looked up to someone like Oprah Winfrey being a successful woman she is. She is my inspiration. I am confident of winning. It is already running. I have already done all other stages such as challenge competitions.

"I have gone through all the first steps of this competition like traditional attire and am now looking for a good place to shoot my last cast for submission by Friday. So, yes here we are doing the final touches," she said.

"Coronavirus has affected us a lot. Many people who should have competed failed to register. They could not film and submit the videos".

The Miss Earth pageant is an International Environmental Event channelling the beauty pageant entertainment industry as an effective tool to promote environmental awareness.

Because many people admire and aspire to be beauty queens, Carousel Productions Inc believed beauty queens would be a good and effective advocate of worthy causes.

To give life to this vision, Carousel Productions Inc organised and launched in 2001 the Miss Earth Beauty Pageant, a beauty event whose raison d'etre was to have its candidates and winners actively promote and get involved in the preservation of the environment and the protection of Mother Earth.

Apart from a strong emphasis on environmental protection programs, Miss Earth also aims to showcase and promote various tourist destinations. Every year, more than 80 delegates from all over the world compete on beauty and knowledge of environmental issues.

The winner of Miss Earth will serve as the ambassador to environmental protection campaigns worldwide.