Zimbabwe: Zesa Revamps Ailing Fleet

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) is buying 200 new trucks and vans, with delivery scheduled by year-end, to improve its operations and deliver efficient service to its customers, Zesa executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata said yesterday.

During a visit to Bindura, he said the Zesa fleet had deteriorated to the extent that its employees were failing to carry out their work and that the new vehicles will ensure prompt reaction to faults.

Zesa was working on clearing backlogs in connections and the arrival of a shipment of the required metres was imminent.

Dr Gata's visit followed reports of corruption and misconduct by Zesa employees in Bindura, but he declined to go into detail, citing labour laws.

He said Zesa was fighting corruption and would investigate the allegations properly.

"Recently, I had a meeting with the Minister and I appraised him on the challenges the northern region is facing regarding new connections and reliability of supply," said Dr Gata. "He mentioned that there is a complaint in Bindura of Zesa staff who are engaging in misconduct.

"I decided to come and sit down with the management and review the way we behave as a State enterprise. I am here to denounce corruption. I am here to extend a message of assurance that plans are afoot to resolve challenges. I just came out of suspension on corruption allegations and I am the best person to talk about corruption."

Dr Gata said President Mnangagwa declared that all energy must be directed and invested into transforming the economy into an upper middle income economy by 2030.

"Electricity plays a vital role in that transformation," he said. "This province is the breadbasket of the country. We are suffering from a shortage of equipment and transport and sometimes the energy that we supply.

"If we fail to supply in this region, we are failing the economy. I am also here to sensitise our staff to understand the framework in which they are providing this vital service. I am working hard to re-culture the organisation and restore a high sense of commitment among our workers.

"What is important is to create a new culture within Zesa where the employee is more sensitive to the needs of the consumer."