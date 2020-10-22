Zimbabwe: Msasa Trees Under Attack From New Type of Caterpillar

22 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Sifelani Tsiko

Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Unknown caterpillars are plaguing some miombo woodlands across the country damaging one of Zimbabwe's most common indigenous tree species - the iconic Msasa or igonde trees (Brachystegia spiciformis), a senior plant protection expert says.

Shingirai Nyamutukwa, head of the Plant Quarantine & Plant Protection Research Services Institute of the Agriculture Ministry said yesterday that the caterpillars attacked trees in Chihota, Sanyati and Makoni districts were they have been sighted.

The caterpillars are stripping mature Msasas of their leaves in just a couple of days.

"We are experiencing outbreaks of caterpillar pests that are attacking Msasa trees. Reports have been received from Chihota, Sanyati and Makoni Districts," Nyamutukwa said.

"The caterpillars are defoliating Msasa trees in numbers. The reports started coming in this past weekend probably due to the recent windy conditions and rain that fell a few weeks ago. Wind is known to carry adult moths that lay eggs resulting in the caterpillars developing from the hatching eggs. It's the first time that this caterpillar has been reported in many years."

From around September, the Msasa trees form a breath-taking spectacle adorning themselves in their new dark red young leaves, the sign for many Zimbabweans that spring has arrived.

These woodlands are the most extensive woodland type covering most parts of the central watershed of the country.

The most common tree is the Msasa, which has diverse uses ranging from watershed protection, provision of soil fertility, grazing and browsing, firewood, mushrooms, caterpillars and timber.

"We are yet to determine the type and name of the caterpillar. We are still looking for the name. It's my first time to see it on the Msasa tree," Nyamutukwa said. "I used to know one caterpillar species known as Pachymeta robusta which is yellow and hairy, but this one is new to me. Investigations are still going on."

The caterpillars are brown while some look greenish and have white and brown on their bodies.

Plant experts say Miombo woodlands demonstrate a remarkable capacity to recover after disturbance, due to tree regeneration from the roots and stumps.

They have been shown to do this after agricultural clearance, charcoal production and selective logging.

This woodland type covers an estimated 2.7 million square kilometres across seven countries that include Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Miombo woodlands are now increasingly under threat from rapid urbanisation, changing land use and land cover changes that have intensified over the last half a century.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.