South Africa: Game On - England Tour to South Africa Gets Government Green Light

England are set to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals in a Western Cape bio-bubble. Four matches will be played at Newlands in Cape Town and another two at Paarl.

On a rare positive day for cricket, the Health Ministry has given the green light for England to tour South Africa next month, while Cricket SA named Victor Mpitsang convenor of selectors.

The bad news is that Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa still wants the CSA board to all resign or give him compelling reasons why they should not by 27 October.

But after months of crises and rancour, there was at last some good news for the sport. There will be international cricket in South Africa this summer. CSA will also actually make some money and not just shave some off the budget and claim it as a victory. They stand to earn R75-million from the England tour.

Furthermore, it has been reported in the UK press that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed to pick up the travel and accommodation costs of the short, six-match tour. That will save CSA R7.4-million.

In all, England are set to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and...