Tanzania: Kikasi Sees Cricket's Bright Future After Corona Scare

AN all-time national team wicket keeper, Issa Kikasi says he misses International tournaments locked out by the World's governing cricket body, ICC because of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Kikasi, who started his cricket career way back in 1995, has played in several Regional, ICC and African Cricket Association (ACA) tournaments as the national team wicket keeper.

He has since then been one of the key players, whose presence has had a major boost in the team's performances.

"Participating in the international tournaments gives us exposure and experience,

" I miss these two crucial elements in my cricket life,"

"But I hope we will next year return to our happy cricket life," says St Gobain's wicket keeper, who this season was sent on loan to Agha Khan for the ongoing Caravans League.

Kikasi's return to international cricket has been overjoyed by the coming of Kenya's best player of all time, Steve Tikolo, who took charge as the national team this year after successfully coaching Uganda and several other countries.

Having participated in among other major international events, ICC World League Division 3& 4 and Africa T20 Qualifiers, Kikasi believes Tanzania stands chances of doing better in the international events.

"I believe under Tikolo our reign is back in the international cricket after years of setback.

Tikolo, who scored an average of 724 runs in four ICC World Cups, was this year given a role of leading the senior men's team to the ICC-Africa T20 Qualifiers in South Africa, but the event that was expected to be held in April is one of those affected by Coronavirus' outbreak, all to be pushed back to next year.

After carefully evaluating the current situation and with the health and well-being of the global cricket family the priority, all ICC qualifying events that were due to take place before June 30 this year were postponed subject to further review.

ICC decisions directly affected Tanzania and other countries' participation in the affected tournaments.

The tournaments affected include; The ICC Men ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Qualifier - Africa that had been slated April 27 - May 4, 2020 at Stellenbosch, South Africa, , the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final - Africa has been postponed to December 2020 (Date & Venue to be confirmed).

The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Cup earlier scheduled for March 20-28 was also called off with no new tourney dates availed.