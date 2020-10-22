Tanzania: Mbeya City - Hire and Fire Mania Claim Fourth Victim

MBEYA City became the fourth team this season to go separate ways with Head Coach after sacking Amry Said on Tuesday evening following series of unconvincing results at the club.

Under his coaching responsibilities this season, Mbeya City have not registered any victory in their seven played matches of which they only managed two draws and five losses no wonder they sit at the base of the table with 2 points.

The statement from the club's official Instagram page released on Tuesday evening indicated that the motive behind his sacking was poor results recorded by the club in the league.

It further revealed that during this transition period, the team will be guided by Assistant Coach Mathias Wandiba and went on to congratulate him for his memorable works he did upon joining the club in December last year.

However, reached for his comment after the sacking, Said repeatedly narrated that there are many bad things happening at Mbeya City which he will openly unveil in the near future for people to know.

"There are some people at the club whom we did not have a good working relationship but what I can say is that soon, I will openly say what many people do not know about Mbeya City.

"If they really would like to see the club moving forward, they should work on the things which I will disclose later on," he insisted.

He continued that basing on the prevailing working condition at the club, no coach can excel with his responsibilities unless they correct many traditional means of running the club.

However, Mbeya City was the first team to suffer heavy league defeat this season after they were thrashed 4-0 by KMC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Other clubs which have gone different paths with their coaches until this juncture include Young Africans who fired the Serbian trainer Zlatko Krmpotic, Ihefu FC who sent packing Maka Mwalwisi and Mtibwa Sugar who recently released Zuberi Katwila.