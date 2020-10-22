Zimbabwe: Gang of 10 Bogus Cops Pounces On Miners

22 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rutendo Rori

Mashonaland East Correspondent

Police in Mashonaland East have launched a manhunt for a gang of 10 men masquerading as police officers and robbing unsuspecting people of cash and valuables.

The gang on Sunday pounced on four artisanal miners and got away with 12g of gold, and US$10 000 in cash.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza investigations were underway.

"It is worrisome that criminals are impersonating police and other law enforcement officers while committing crimes," he said. "We urge members of the public to avoid opening doors or entertain strangers before knowing their identities. Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the gang members should report to the nearest police station."

On Sunday at around 9pm, the 10 unknown men pounced on the four victims who were at their house at Ayimersfield farm in Goromonzi.

They introduced themselves as police officers from CID minerals department and were looking for Mr Alexio Kambasha whom they wanted in connection with illegal gold panning issues.

Kambasha confirmed that he was the one they were looking for and they handcuffed him. Three of the gang members entered the house and ordered the other three artisanal miners to sit. The suspects demanded that Kambasa give them a gun and he told them that he did not have one. They reportedly lifted the bed and took a safe containing 12g of unpurified gold and US$10 000.

They also took a satchel containing airtime worth $3 000 and escaped, leaving Mr Kambasa handcuffed.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

