Zimbabwe: Mhangura Man Kills, Buries Step-Daughter

22 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

A 32-year-old man from Doma in Mhangura constituency, who assaulted his stepdaughter to death, has appeared before a Chinhoyi magistrate on murder charges.

He is also facing two other charges of rape and domestic violence.

Norest Svova of Plot 12, Tsvanzwa Farm, Doma, appeared before Chinhoyi regional magistrate, Mr Tapiwa Banda, on October 17.

Mr Banda remanded him in custody and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. It is the State's case that Svova, on August 30 this year, assaulted his stepdaughter (aged 2 for soiling herself with a stick all over the body, injuring her back and thighs, which led to her death.

Prosecutor, Mr Tendai Tapi, told the court that Svova later dug a shallow grave along Hunyani River, where he and his wife were panning for gold and buried the minor's body to conceal evidence.

Svova then muzzled his wife Elizabeth Dinhidza (24), but she revealed the issue after a domestic dispute. He was arrested by Mhangura Police on the October 13.

On rape cases, Svova on July 18, accused a woman of trespassing on his farm on her way from Doma Shopping Centre before assaulting her several times all over her body with a stick.

The court heard that Svova then forcibly removed the complainant's undergarments before he raped her once.

The complainant reported the matter to her husband, who then took her to the police to report the matter on July 19.

She was referred to Makonde Christian Hospital for a medical examination, which was produced as exhibit before the courts.

On August, 23, Svova and his wife allegedly went to Roseta Farm in Mhangura and a certain woman.

He then grabbed the complainant by the throat and pulled out a knife, but his wife intervened.

The court heard that Svova took a wooden log and started assaulting the complainant several times on the head before dragging her inside a kitchen and raped her once.

Afterwards, he poured cold water on the complainant to wash away blood with the assistance of his wife before they went away.

