Namibia: Pohamba Will Not Evict Couple On Farm - Schlettwein

Minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein says former president Hifikepunye Pohamba has no legal obligation to an elderly couple living on his farm, although there are no plans to evict them.

Schlettwein said this on Tuesday in response to a question by Landless People's Movement parliamentarian Henny Seibeb in the National Assembly.

Early this month, Seibeb asked the minister whether he was aware Pohamba wanted to evict the couple on a resettlement farm near Tsumeb.

According to Schlettwein, Pohamba owns farm Ebenhauezer No.464, where the couple is accommodated, and it is not a resettlement farm, as Seibeb claims.

The minister said Pohamba bought the farm in 2003 through an Agribank loan, which he said has been paid off.

He stated that when Pohamba bought the farm from the previous owner, Bennie Grobler, he found the couple on the farm and there was an understanding from Grobler that the couple would leave the farm.

The wife, Amanda Kairises, was allegedly working for the Grobler family at a nearby area and Pohamba permitted them to live on his farm on "humanitarian and compassionate grounds" until such time they could find an alternative place.

Pohamba later approached Grobler son Christiaan and asked him to accommodate the couple on his farm because his father (Bennie) had promised to accommodate them on his farm.

That commitment was subsequently passed on to Christiaan but to no avail.

"Out of compassion for the stranded Ms Kairises and her spouse, Pohamba and his wife, Penexupifo, consequently allowed the couple to stay on the farm for five years," Schlettwein said.

He added: "Christiaan was again approached via his lawyer to either accommodate the Kairises couple or to pay a commensurate rental fee, but unfortunately, neither response nor payment was received by the Pohambas."

In an effort to formalise the situation, the minister said Pohamba and his wife entered into an agreement with the couple that allowed them to remain on the farm for a further five years.

The agreement, which compelled the couple to pay N$120 per year, was signed on 28 October 2008.

After the lapse of another five years and, consequently, the agreement, Christiaan did not provide the couple with alternative accommodation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Again on humanitarian grounds, Pohamba and his wife extended the agreement for a further three years with conditions prohibiting the couple from erecting structures on the farm without the permission of the owner, limiting the number of animals to the carrying capacity and to graze them only in a camp allocated to them and pay a rental of N$144 per year, the minister said. The agreement lapsed in 2018 and the permission to occupy the camp allocated to them was extended.

"Unfortunately, both agreements were breached several times by the couple. These included the erection of structures on the farm without permission, the total neglect of maintaining the fences of the allocated camp," Schlettwein said.

He added that the couple also brought their relatives onto the farm without the permission of the owners.

Schlettwein described Seibeb's question as factually incorrect and highly misleading "probably meant to tarnish the image of the former head of state".

"It is wrong to peddle factually flawed narratives that leave the house questioning whether what is being peddled in the guise of questions is genuine or not. Or what is being insinuated is meant to cast aspersions on the individual concerned, which, in principle, is wrong. Such behaviour is uncalled for," he added.