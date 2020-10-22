Namibia: Man Claims Police Brutality After Beating Girlfriend

A 33-YEAR-old man from Oshivelo was allegedly told by police officers to roll in water at the Oshivelo Police Station after admitting to beating his girlfriend.

Jafet Nekundi says he interrogated his girlfriend about her alleged infidelity on Thursday last week while at cuca shops at the town.

He wanted to know why she slaughtered a chicken and brewed traditional beer to take to her "other boyfriend", he says.

Nekundi says she told him it was none of his business.

"I slapped her in the face. I also confronted her boyfriend. They then called the police to come and arrest me," he says.

Nekundi says when the police picked him up, they took him to their holding cells and detained him there for the night.

On Friday morning, Nekundi was allegedly transferred to the charge office to be charged.

While there, his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his five-year-old child, was called to the station, but allegedly refused to open a case against him, Nekundi says.

"Two police officers said I needed to be disciplined. They took me to their parade, and they told me to roll while pouring water on me. They also poured water inside my pants while I was rolling," he says.

Nekundi says police officers stepped on his back and kicked his buttocks.

"They said in Oshiwambo that the kwambi is arrogant and ill-disciplined," he says.

He has not opened a police case as he does not know how to, he says.

Oshivelo Police Station commander inspector Victor Mbonabi yesterday said he was not aware of the incident.

"Not that I am aware of [. . .] he is trying to exaggerate," he said, adding that if he was at the station that day, the incident could not have happened.

"It cannot happen in my presence. This is an independent country and we cannot allow our people to be humiliated like that," Mbonabi said.

Early this year, the police in the Oshana region were filmed instructing a young man to roll in spilt tombo while one of them was heard hurling insults at him.

The incident happened at Eheke village near Ondangwa.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga condemned the incident at the time, saying it was a violation of human rights.

"This is extremely unprofessional and beneath the execution of our mandate. Therefore, I condemn the actions of the members depicted in the video in the strongest terms possible! The actions and conduct of the members were uncalled for and cannot be condoned," he said.

Ndeitunga encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of the use of excessive force by law-enforcement officers at their nearest police station.