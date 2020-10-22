Malawi: Opposition Leader Satisfied With MPs Question Time for President

22 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended President Lazarus Chakweta for returning to Parliament to answer questions from members of Parliament (MPs) in his second appearance since he took office.

Addressing the media after Question Time to the President, Nankhumwa said he was satisfied with the way the opposition had asked the questions and was looking forward to future questions to the President.

He said: "It's a new phenomenon, there are a lot of things that are going to be learnt along the way but I am impressed by the quality of the questions."

Chakwera first appeared in the House for question time on September 10-- the first time a Malawi president had honoured the constitutional requirement since the country's second president in the democratic dispensation, Bakili Muluzi, did once in the early days of his administration.

While Muluzi's successors Bingu wa Mutharika (2004-2012), Joyce Banda (2012-2014) and Peter Mutharika (2014-2020) did not fulfil the constitutional provision.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.