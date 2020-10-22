Malawi: OPC Appoints Mtumodzi New Malawi Information Director

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has appointed former spin doctor for late president Bingu wa Mutharika as the new director of information.

Mtumodzi confirmed with Nyasa Times on Thursday about his new appointment.

"it is true the President continues to appoint more youth in positions of influence," said Mtumodzi.

This is the third time for Mtumodzi to hold the position.

He was appointed by Bingu wa Mutharika from December 2009 up to 2011 and former president Joyce Banda appointed him from September 2013.

In 2016, Mtumodzi was removed from office and replaced by Gerald Viola.

It is reported from the grapevine that government has been compelled to appoint Mtumodzi to deal with negative media against President Lazarus Chakwera's administration.

Mtumodzi also worked as deputy principal secretary in the ministry of disabilities.