Egypt: Sun Rays Illuminate Face of Ramses II in Aswan for 20 Minutes

22 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sun rays illuminated the face of Ramses II statue in its sanctuary in the Abu Simple temple in south Aswan on Thursday October 22,2020 for 20 minutes in a rare phenomenon that takes place twice a year.

For most of the year, the inner sanctum of the main temple at Abu Simbel is shrouded in darkness.

The phenomenon started at 5:55 am and continued for 20 minutes, said Abdel Moneim Saeed, General Director of the Aswan Antiquities.

On February 22, a day celebrating the king's birthday and again on October 22, a day celebrating his coronation, sunlight illuminates seated statues of the sun gods Re-Horakhte and Amon-Re, as well as the statue of king Ramses II.

The statues sit in the company of the Theban god of darkness, Ptah (who remains in the shadows all year).

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

