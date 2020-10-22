Namibia: Duped Investors Claim N$58m From Namfisa

THE founder of the Prowealth Group of Companies, which collapsed in 2009, operated a fraudulent scheme in which he used investors' money to pay the operating costs of the group and to enrich himself, instead of investing the funds on behalf of his clients.

This was part of the testimony that liquidator Alwyn van Straten, the first witness to testify in a case in which the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) is being sued for N$58,6 million, gave in the Windhoek High Court this week. Van Straten is the liquidator of Prowealth Asset Managers (PAM), which was a key part of the Prowealth Group of Companies.

The group collapsed when its bankruptcy was exposed after the suicide of its founder, Riaan Potgieter, in December 2008.

In testimony that started before judge Herman Oosthuizen on Tuesday, Van Straten said Potgieter was the sole shareholder and sole director of PAM and operated "an elaborate fraudulent scheme" by not investing money received from investors and instead using those funds to enrich himself, for the operations of other parts of the Prowealth group, and to repay some people who had invested money with Prowealth.

Eighty-seven people who invested money with PAM, Van Straten in his capacity as liquidator of the company, and PAM itself launched a lawsuit against Namfisa, the auditing firm SGA and the executor of Potgieter's estate in March 2012.

The plaintiffs initially claimed nearly N$105,7 million from Namfisa and SGA, alleging this was the amount in losses they suffered due to negligence on the part of Namfisa and SGA, and later adjusted the amount to N$103,8 million.

The amount has subsequently again been altered, and after reaching a settlement with SGA the plaintiffs are now suing Namfisa alone for N$58,6 million.

Van Straten told the court a total amount of N$65,8 million was received from investors into PAM's current accounts, instead of any trust account, and that from these funds about N$29 million was paid to other companies in the Prowealth group, while N$21,5 million was paid to Potgieter.

The plaintiffs - seven of whom have died before the hearing of the case started - are claiming that Namfisa failed to carry out its duties and was negligent as supervisory authority, and that this enabled Potgieter to steal large amounts of money from clients of Prowealth Asset Managers.

They are also alleging that Namfisa allowed PAM to be registered as an asset manager in August 2003, despite the company failing to meet the requirements to be registered.

They are further claiming that Namfisa allowed PAM to not maintain proper accounting records and to portray itself to the public and investors as being highly profitable and paying exceptionally high yields on investments, while in reality Potgieter was using money received from investors to finance an extravagant lifestyle for himself and to pay the expenses of other parts of the Prowealth group.

In a plea filed at the court, Namfisa denies it is liable for the losses suffered by Prowealth investors. Namfisa also denies it was aware Potgieter was committing fraud, or that it was possible to detect his fraud, and claims the investors themselves were negligent by entrusting money to PAM without ensuring the safety of their investments.

While the plaintiffs initially claimed they suffered damages totalling nearly N$105,7 million because of Potgieter's theft of money invested with PAM, that amount has been lowered to N$70,8 million, with the difference understood to be made up of interest earnings which had been expected on funds invested with the company.

In another amendment to their claim, the plaintiffs have also informed the court about N$12,2 million that had been recovered from Potgieter's insolvent estate and life assurance policies paid out after his death, which decreased their current claim against Namfisa to N$58,6 million.

The hearing is set down on the court roll until 19 November.

The plaintiffs are represented by senior counsel Jean Marais, assisted by Jesse Schickerling and Japie Jabobs, and instructing lawyers Ben van der Merwe and Ane Maass.

Namfisa is represented by Sisa Namandje, Thabang Phatela and Kujee Rukambe.