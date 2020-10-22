Egypt Reports 178 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Deaths

The Health and the Ministry said that 178 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 105,883.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 13 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,155.

As many as 103 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 98,516 so far, the spokesperson said.