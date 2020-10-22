Egypt Reports 178 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Deaths

22 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health and the Ministry said that 178 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 105,883.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 13 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,155.

As many as 103 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 98,516 so far, the spokesperson said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.