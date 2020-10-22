Africa: Protectionism in Africa Could Hinder Free Trade

22 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

AFRICAN states are trying to tear down economic barriers through a continent-wide trade pact, but it has emerged citizens are not keen on foreign goods in their shops.

This, in hindsight, shows the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement is not well appreciated at grassroots level.

South Africa reported at the beginning of this week, and Bloomberg recently, that Benin, Nigeria and Ghana are having trouble to ensure effective trade relations - which hampers the agreement.

While 54 of the 55 countries recognised by the African Union have signed the agreement which is expected to eliminate cross-border tariffs on 90% of goods and facilitate the movement of money and people, some 27 members have yet to ratify it.

This includes Nigeria, the continent's biggest economy.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that hundreds of trucks have been parked at Benin's border with eastern neighbour Nigeria for more than a year.

This is due to the government in Abuja abruptly curbing imports in a move to throttle the widespread smuggling of products that were sabotaging local industries and fuelling insecurity.

Also, in Ghana's capital, Accra, Bloomberg said officials have shut Nigerian-owned stores to comply with a law that restricts foreign participation in its retail trade. These hurdles will keep Africa from fulfilling its vision of instituting a continental free-trade agreement unless difficult relationships between countries are corrected.

For now, protectionism remains priority for many African countries - especially those who have been dealt a heavy blow by Covid-19.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.