Liberia: Police in Monrovia Arrest Several Guineans Trying to Besiege Embassy in Protest of Election Results

Monrovia — Guineans in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, on Wednesday stormed their embassy to protest the call for a re-run of the presidential elections in their country presidential election with results showing the President, Alpha Condé in the lead.

They chanted pro Cellou Dalein Diallo slogans while at the same time calling the incumbent "Voleur" meaning "Thief".

Many of them who struggled to speak to FrontPageAfrica in English said the election in their country was rigged and they would not allow themselves to continuously be fooled.

"We are here because we are hearing that there is going to be a re-run of the elections and we know our candidate has won," one of the protesters claimed.

The angry protestors who tried to force their way into the embassy began throwing stones at the embassy, but were resisted by the Liberia National Police (LNP) who later dispersed the crowd with teargas.

The protestors, FrontPageAfrica observed, were dominantly Fulanis which form the minority but financially influential ethnic group in Guinea.

According to them, they know their kinsman, Cellou Dalein Diallo, won the election but he is being robbed his chance to be President of the country.

Their protest brought parts of Sinkor to standstill and they blocked the free flow of traffic.

U.S. Embassy Alerts

The Embassy of the Unite States in Monrovia on Wednesday sent out an alert to its citizens in the country, warning them of the protest while admonishing them to avoid the area or shelter at a safe place until the protest was over.

According to the Embassy, they had received reports of gunfire.

Protest in Guinea

The protest in Monrovia comes at the heels of deadly clash in Guinea where citizens in that country have been protesting the election results. According to reports, at least 10 persons have died as a result of the violent clashes in the capital, Conakry.

Eight civilians and two policemen were killed in Guinea's capital Conakry in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters, the country's security ministry announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry added that, "This strategy of chaos [was] orchestrated to jeopardize the elections of October 18."

Opposition supporters burned barricades in the streets on Wednesday after initial results showed Conde ahead in vote-counting.

"At least three people died today [Wednesday] that I saw with my own eyes ... and about 10 others were wounded," Mamadou Keganan Doumbouya, a security official, told AFP news agency.

Supporters of Conde's main rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo, set alight piles of old furniture and burned tyres in some opposition neighbourhoods of Conakry. Police dispersed protesters with tear gas.

"Clashes broke out on the Prince's Road. A policeman was killed," Security Minister Damantang Albert Camara told Reuters news agency, referring to a major thoroughfare in the capital that runs through opposition strongholds.

Diallo has claimed victory in the vote based on his campaign's tallies.

The push for a third term for Conde, 82, has sparked repeated protests over the past year, resulting in dozens of deaths. He says a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit; his opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power.

In a social media post, Conde on Wednesday appealed for "calm and serenity while awaiting the outcome of the electoral process".

Diallo says he won round one

Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo had claimed a first-round victory in the polls prompting the country's election body, which has yet to publish results, to call his self-declared victory "void".

"Despite the serious anomalies that marred the smooth running of the ... election and in view of the results that came out of the ballot boxes, I am victorious in this election in the first round," Diallo told journalists and cheering supporters on Monday, a day after the vote was held.

"I invite all my fellow citizens who love peace and justice to stay vigilant and committed to defend this democratic victory."

Outside the building in the capital, Conakry, supporters erupted in joy and chanted "Cellou, president". Elsewhere in the city, security forces fired tear gas canisters at crowds assembling in support of Diallo.

The opposition leader did not give any figures but said the tally was based on his party's count, not an official tally being conducted by the national election commission.

Later on Monday, Bakary Mansare, vice president of the electoral authority, told the AFP news agency Diallo's purported victory was "premature" and "void".

"It is not up to a candidate or a person to proclaim himself the winner outside the bodies defined by the law," he said.

Diallo, 68, is the main challenger to Guinea's 82-year-old incumbent President Alpha Conde, who is seeking a third term in office after a constitutional change in March.

Diallo's announcement sets the stage for a showdown with the government, which insists Sunday's vote was fair and the official electoral authority must declare the results.

Polling day was mostly calm, but it followed months of protests against a third term for Conde which were met with a harsh response by security forces. Dozens of people were killed during the mass demonstrations against Conde's re-election bid.

Opposition members are deeply suspicious of the fairness of the poll, as well as the independence of Guinea's electoral authority.

Signs of a looming electoral dispute began to appear on Sunday when Diallo told reporters Conde could "cheat" his way to power.

