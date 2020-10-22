Tanzania: Inclusive Health Insurance Plan in Finishing Touches

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abduel Elinaza in Dodoma

The government is finalising a plan that will ensure all citizens have health insurance regardless of their financial social status.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Edward Bwanga said the plan will enable those living under the poverty line to also access the national insurance fund services.

"The responsible government will ensure its, citizens regardless of their income, receive quality health services....

"The challenge is accommodating those who could not afford to pay for the service. I am glad to say we're finalising the process," The PS representative Director of Policy and Planning Mr Bwanga said.

Speaking during NHIF's editors meeting in Dodoma, Mr Bwanga said out of the 60 million Tanzanians, only 4.4 million are members of the health insurance fund.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.