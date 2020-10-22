Tanzania: Inclusive Health Insurance Plan in Finishing Touches

The government is finalising a plan that will ensure all citizens have health insurance regardless of their financial social status.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Edward Bwanga said the plan will enable those living under the poverty line to also access the national insurance fund services.

"The responsible government will ensure its, citizens regardless of their income, receive quality health services....

"The challenge is accommodating those who could not afford to pay for the service. I am glad to say we're finalising the process," The PS representative Director of Policy and Planning Mr Bwanga said.

Speaking during NHIF's editors meeting in Dodoma, Mr Bwanga said out of the 60 million Tanzanians, only 4.4 million are members of the health insurance fund.