Namibia: Shifeta Not Concerned Over Swapo's Fading Support in Informal Settlements

22 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta says he is not worried about the alleged continued removal of Swapo flags from shacks in informal settlements.

He says it nobody's business if people in settlements remove the ruling party's flags from their shacks to express their discontent with the party for its poor service delivery.

The minister said this in the National Assembly when he tried to discredit political remarks made by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) member of parliament Vipuakuje Muhurukua.

Muhurukua said people in Windhoek's informal settlements were fed up with the government.

He commented on the motion to discuss the need to implement the Flexible Land Tenure Act to address the challenges of housing and security of occupancy in informal settlements.

He initially challenged Shifeta and other members of the executive to visit the capital's informal settlements to see how the government has failed regarding the land and housing issue.

Muharukua said before the 2014 presidential and National Assembly elections "there were Swapo flags flying high and mighty" over shacks and bars in the settlements.

"Go there now, there is not a single Swapo flag on those shebeens. They are all off . . . because people have lots hope and trust in that organisation," he said.

Shifeta retaliated saying it was nobody's business if the people no longer fly Swapo flags over their shacks.

"Our time to hoist the flags will come. It is not the DTA's business," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.