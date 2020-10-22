Namibia: Shifeta Not Concerned Over Swapo's Fading Support in Informal Settlements

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta says he is not worried about the alleged continued removal of Swapo flags from shacks in informal settlements.

He says it nobody's business if people in settlements remove the ruling party's flags from their shacks to express their discontent with the party for its poor service delivery.

The minister said this in the National Assembly when he tried to discredit political remarks made by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) member of parliament Vipuakuje Muhurukua.

Muhurukua said people in Windhoek's informal settlements were fed up with the government.

He commented on the motion to discuss the need to implement the Flexible Land Tenure Act to address the challenges of housing and security of occupancy in informal settlements.

He initially challenged Shifeta and other members of the executive to visit the capital's informal settlements to see how the government has failed regarding the land and housing issue.

Muharukua said before the 2014 presidential and National Assembly elections "there were Swapo flags flying high and mighty" over shacks and bars in the settlements.

"Go there now, there is not a single Swapo flag on those shebeens. They are all off . . . because people have lots hope and trust in that organisation," he said.

Shifeta retaliated saying it was nobody's business if the people no longer fly Swapo flags over their shacks.

"Our time to hoist the flags will come. It is not the DTA's business," he said.