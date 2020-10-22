Namibia: Covid-19 Deaths Reduced By 40%

NAMIBIA has recorded a 40% reduction in Covid-19 deaths and a 60% reduction in new cases in the past four weeks.

This happened while the country's leading testing centre in Windhoek has reported a reduction in tests conducted.

Announcing updated measures yesterday, president Hage Geingob said they were based on these reductions.

He attributed the low death rate to massive adherence to social distancing and other health regulations. Geingob said Namibia is ranked third in Africa, after Morocco and South Africa, in terms of widespread testing.

He said the country currently tests 8 people per 1 000, and has to date conducted 117 759 Covid-19 tests.

He said as of today until 30 November all travellers arriving in Namibia with a Covid-19-free certificate will be allowed to proceed to their destinations without being quarantined - granted the test result is not older than 72 hours.

They will also not need to be retested on the fifth day after arrival in the country.

Travellers with a negative test result older than 72 hours, but not older than seven days, will be permitted to enter the country but will have to be quarantined for seven days - either at home or at a tourism facility.

Geingob said Namibia will continue to open its borders on a reciprocal basis with neighbours in line with the African Union mandate to improve the free movement of people.

He said the country's Tourism Revival Initiative has started showing "encouraging results".

The president also adjusted the limitation on the number of people allowed at public gatherings.

"The limitation to the number of persons permitted at public gatherings shall be increased to a maximum of 200 until 30 November 2020," he said.

FEWER NEW CASES

Geingob said over the last four weeks, 12 out the country's 14 regions have either reported a reduction in the number of cases or no cases at all.

"While new infections, new cases and hospitalisation rates have declined significantly, both in Windhoek and at Walvis Bay, which were at different times regarded as epicentres of the pandemic in the country, we continue to record a rise in cases in the Ohangwena, Oshana and Oshikoto regions," he said.

The president said there is a high incidence of cases in crowded spaces and closed settings, such as school hostels, correctional facilities and police holding cells.

To date, the country has recorded 352 infected pupils and more than 300 Covid-19 positive healthcare workers.

LESS TESTING

Meanwhile Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek has recorded a decrease in tests conducted.

The clinic's Covid-19 case manager, Dr De Almeida, on Tuesday said their peak testing period was from May until July, during which the clinic tested more than 400 people a day.

"A large number of people are coming for testing because they need to travel since the airports are open.They do not come because they are sick, they just need a letter to travel. They cannot afford the N$850 from Pathcare, but we do explain to them there is no guarantee that you will get your results within 72 hours since this is a personal and not a health matter on our side," Almeida said.

Dr Eric Dziuban, country director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said data proves that limited public gatherings and social distancing in August allowed the country to bend the curve and bring down the infection rate.

He said the country's cases peaked on 23 August.

"Unfortunately, because testing has gone down and is especially low in the north, we don't know as much about what is happening there," he said.

SECOND WAVE

Dziuban said a second wave of infections is definitely possible, but if Namibians adhere to regulations, the country can avoid going back to the high numbers recorded in July and August.

"I've heard many people say that Covid has left Namibia now, but this clearly is not true. The country worked hard to get to a much better place than we were at two months ago. Remaining cautious, even while reopening, will help us protect those gains," he said.

Meanwhile minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula said the ministry would develop early warning indicators to allow for early recognition of a second wave.

These indicators include a high ratio of possitive tests in specific geographic areas, and an increase in hospitalisations due to respiratory-related conditions.

The minister maintained that public testing has been increased and said the turnaround time for the results has gone back to 24 hours.

"We have actually increased our capacity to test. We are currently rolling out the backlog to ensure that as many people who need to be tested are tested," he said.

Shangula, however, called on Namibians to continue being robust and follow regulations.

"Travellers are encouraged to adhere to the mandatory social distancing and isolation policies. Any person who develops symptoms upon arriving in Namibia will be tested for Covid-19, while any person who is a contact of a positive case will be quarantined in line with the risk categorisation framework," he said.

Shangula said as borders open up, the ministry would be employing permanent health officers at targeted ports of entry.

VACCINE

Shangula said negotiations are ongoing regarding the Covax facility to ensure that Namibians would have access to a safe vaccine when it is available.

Meanwhile, executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe said Namibia needed to pay 15% of roughly N$29 million to participate in the vaccine facility.

He said the country would need to purchase vaccine doses that cover 20% of the population when it is available. The total cost would amount to just below N$200 million.

"We missed the deadline, but this does not affect our interest in participating in the facility. For now we are exhausting our internal processes because as we have indicated, we need to comply with our own rules here," he said.