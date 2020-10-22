Malawi: Five Street Kids Return to School in Kasungu

22 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Samuel Phiri

Kasungu — Chankhanga LEA School on Wednesday witnessed the return of five students who had been taken from the streets by God Provides Ministry so that they should continue with their education.

Speaking during the occasion, Councilor for Bunda Ward in the district, Brighton Ngalande encouraged the pupils to work hard and never look down upon themselves so that they achieve their dreams.

"I would like to urge you to utilise this opportunity that you have managed to come back to school so that you continue with your education," he said.

He said the pupils would have every support they need for their education both from school and their immediate sponsors, hence the need for them to make good use of the chance

Ngalande then urged the school head teacher and the entire staff to take good care of the pupils that had just joined so that they do not go back to the streets but rather remain in school.

"I should advise the headteacher and the whole staff to give the pupils full support. If we mistreat them, they will have no interest and they will go back to the streets

"Let us encourage and motivate them so that they can do better," Ngalande appealed.

He further called on all well-wishers and the public to join the initiative that the self-sponsored God Provides Ministry has started.

Responding to the councilor's worries, the school's head teacher, Blackson Amon Mhlanga assured the ward councilor they would give the new pupils the best treatment and support to get them motivated.

"We already have structures that look into such matters. Mother groups, the school management committee and the PPAs are always in the fore front looking into pupils' welfare besides the teachers," he said.

God Provides Ministry Executive Director, Benjamin Gushu, said their hope was to improve the initiative to reach out to many street kids across the country.

"We want to reach out to many but for now we do not have the capacity as we are a self-sponsored local organisation.

"As the councilor said, we are looking forward to well-wishers and donors [to assist] so we can carry out our project effectively," Gushu said.

The new pupils from the streets are Grace Phiri and Gerald Phiri standard 5, Calvin Ngozo standard 3, Christopher Phiri in standard 4 and Yankho Phiri in standard 2

