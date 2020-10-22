Nigeria: #EndSARS - U.S. Urges Investigation Into Lekki Shootings

22 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The United States has called for an immediate investigation into the excessive use of force by the military in the alleged killing of unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

In a statement on Thursday, the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, specifically mentioned Tuesday's shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

"We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces.

"Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law," Mr Pompeo said.

He strongly condemned the use of excessive force by security agents against unarmed protesters in the country.

"The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.

He noted that peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are "essential human rights and core democratic principles" that should be respected by authorities.

He urged the security forces to exercise maximum restraint and "respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful".

"We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families.

"We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces," he said.

