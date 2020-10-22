South Africa: Rapist Sentenced for Life Imprisonment

press release

Life term imprisonment handed down to rapist, Sello Maphongoa, will send a stern warning to those who commit crimes against women and children," says the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General Phiwe Mnguni. Sello was sentenced on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 by the Carnarvon Regional Court, subsequent to be found guilty of raping his girlfriend. During Court proceedings it came to light, that Sello and his girlfriend were at a local sports bar when he accused her of cheating on him. He dragged her to his room and raped her repeatedly at knife point.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, praised the investigating officer, Sergeant Ayanda Phillips (in photo) for displaying a high level of professionalism into his investigative work in this case.

He continued to applaud the National Prosecuting Authority and Department of Justice, for removing the rapist from our society.

The Carnarvon Regional Court also declared Sello unfit to possess a firearm.