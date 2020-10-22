South Africa: Selosesha Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

22 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities that are serviced by Selosesha police station are advised that the station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after detection of a positive COVID-19 case.

Community members who want to access policing services are advised as follows:

Selosesha;CSC will operate from the Mess Hall in the same premises as the police station in Selosesha.

For any emergency; the following numbers can be used: CSC: 082 467 6435

Station Commander: 082 455 6185

Members of community will be informed when the police station is fully operational again.

The SAPS Management apologizes for any inconvenience that may arise from this temporary closure.

