Kenya: Cheers and Joy As Uhuru, Raila Take Bbi Gospel to Kisumu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga were on Thursday accorded a rousing welcome in Kisumu during their tour of various projects in the county.

Dozens of residents greeted the two leaders with cheers and displayed placards expressing their support for the newly unveiled Building Bridges Initiative report.

The duo, who arrived in the lakeside city last night, began the day's programme with a leaders' meeting at the Yatch Club on Thursday morning.

Members of the press were locked out of the meeting, but the Nation established governors Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Okoth Obado (Migori) and Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) attended the meeting.

Other leaders who attended the meeting are: Ken Obura, who is the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of East Africa Community, MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Fred Ouda (Kisumu Central) and nominated senator Rose Nyamunga.

Kisumu Speaker Elisha Jack Oraro, his Siaya counterpart George Okode also attended the meeting alongside MCAs from Kisumu Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay counties.

From there, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga will tour the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, then head to Uhuru Business Park and finally to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex.

Uhuru Business Park was constructed to accommodate over 10,000 traders evicted from Kenya Railways land in order to pave way for refurbishment of the Kisumu Port.

The visit comes a day after a politically charged Wednesday event in Kisii County where the BBI report was unveiled and officially handed over to Mr Kenyatta.

The tour of Kisumu is set to achieve three things: rallying the country behind BBI, inspection of 'Handshake' projects and watering down inroads made by Deputy President William Ruto in Mr Odinga's backyard.

Just a few weeks ago, DP Ruto, who did not show up to the unveiling of the BBI report yesterday, launched his hustler movement in the former Premier's stronghold.

The DP has been hosting delegations from Nyanza ranging from youth, women to clerics in a bid to hive some support from the region.

But already he is facing a major challenge after the clerics from Nyanza vowed to support BBI as well as the president and Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader recently laid groundwork for Mr Kenyatta's visit today by hosting Kikuyu elders and political leaders as well as prominent businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

(Download a copy of the BBI Report unveiled today: BBI REPORT)