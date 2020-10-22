Tanzania: JPM Pledges to Honour Statesmen Contribution

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa in Moshi

THE ruling party CCM presidential flag-bearer, Dr John Magufuli on Wednesday pledged to continue honouring statesmen who served Tanzania diligently.

Dr Magufuli who was speaking at a campaign rally here, said the government will continue cherishing the unwavering contribution of the political leaders since the country gained her independence in 1961.

His assertion comes a few days after he presented former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi with a newly-built residential house located at Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

"We will continue to respect retirees who served the nation with great professionalism and honesty," assured the CCM presidential candidate at a jam-packed Cleopa Msuya ground in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Dr Magufuli also took time to single out former Prime Minister, Cleopa Msuya's contribution to the country, saying it had left behind a lasting impression and mark.

"Mzee Msuya's leadership and Tanzania's history are inseparable, as he has served this country diligently as some of us continue to tap from his wealth of wisdom," he said, adding that his leadership traits are worth emulating to everyone, including the current and future generation.

Dr Magufuli assured Mwanga residents that he will continue from where he left once he's voted to the country's top most office.

"One of the tasks will be to ensure that the government establishes another district hospital here in Mwanga town, in addition to the one in Usangi which seems to be far from Mwanga town centre so that the people of Mwanga town centre can be spared the burden of travelling as far as Usangi to seek medical health services," he pledged.

The CCM presidential candidate also outlined his priority of establishing an international fish market, a move which he said will greatly curb illegal harvest of aquatic species.

In his rejoinder, Cleopa Msuya, the former Premier who served in the docket for two terms urged Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers and vote for Dr Magufuli, come October 28th, 2020.

The ever-green Octogenarian showered praise on Dr Magufuli for major transformations witnessed in his first term in office, chiefly being the country's attainment of middle income status.

"By electing Dr Magufuli in this year's elections, you will also prove that you did not make mistakes when you elected him in office five years ago," remarked the former Premier.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.