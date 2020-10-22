Tanzania: JPM Pledges to Honour Statesmen Contribution

THE ruling party CCM presidential flag-bearer, Dr John Magufuli on Wednesday pledged to continue honouring statesmen who served Tanzania diligently.

Dr Magufuli who was speaking at a campaign rally here, said the government will continue cherishing the unwavering contribution of the political leaders since the country gained her independence in 1961.

His assertion comes a few days after he presented former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi with a newly-built residential house located at Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

"We will continue to respect retirees who served the nation with great professionalism and honesty," assured the CCM presidential candidate at a jam-packed Cleopa Msuya ground in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Dr Magufuli also took time to single out former Prime Minister, Cleopa Msuya's contribution to the country, saying it had left behind a lasting impression and mark.

"Mzee Msuya's leadership and Tanzania's history are inseparable, as he has served this country diligently as some of us continue to tap from his wealth of wisdom," he said, adding that his leadership traits are worth emulating to everyone, including the current and future generation.

Dr Magufuli assured Mwanga residents that he will continue from where he left once he's voted to the country's top most office.

"One of the tasks will be to ensure that the government establishes another district hospital here in Mwanga town, in addition to the one in Usangi which seems to be far from Mwanga town centre so that the people of Mwanga town centre can be spared the burden of travelling as far as Usangi to seek medical health services," he pledged.

The CCM presidential candidate also outlined his priority of establishing an international fish market, a move which he said will greatly curb illegal harvest of aquatic species.

In his rejoinder, Cleopa Msuya, the former Premier who served in the docket for two terms urged Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers and vote for Dr Magufuli, come October 28th, 2020.

The ever-green Octogenarian showered praise on Dr Magufuli for major transformations witnessed in his first term in office, chiefly being the country's attainment of middle income status.

"By electing Dr Magufuli in this year's elections, you will also prove that you did not make mistakes when you elected him in office five years ago," remarked the former Premier.