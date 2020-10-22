Tanzania: DPP Sets Free Seven NSSF Officials

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has set free seven senior officials with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), who were charged with conspiracy, forgery, stealing, money laundering and occasioning over 2bn/- loss to the Fund.

Senior Resident Magistrate in Charge Godfrey Isaya discharged the NSSF officials from the criminal liability after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) issued a "nolle prosequi" certificate in their favour.

Principal State Attorney Materius Marandu presented the certificate in question in court on behalf of the DPP, saying he was no longer interested in the charges against them.

The beneficiaries of the DPP's decision include Dominic Mbwete, the Acting Manager of Human Resource, Tikyeba Alphonce, the Acting Director of Finance , James Oigo, the Accountant Bank Reconciliation, Hellen Peter, the Chief Accountant, Jamila Vulu, the Principal Accountant, Ivonne Kimaro, the Senior Accountant Expenditure Section and Restiana Yohana, Accountant Examination Desk.

However, the DPP retained the charges against Abdulrahaman Njozi, the Cheque Writer and Amiri Kapera, the Compliance Manager.

Their case has been set for mention on November 3, 2020, pending further investigations into the matter.

At some point, one of defence advocates for the officials, Capt Ibrahim Bendera, had pushed for the discharge of the accused persons for the prosecution's failure to complete the investigations.

However, the court rejected the request on grounds of lacking jurisdiction. Nolle prosequi is a formal notice of abandonment by a prosecutor of all or part of a charge.

An entry of nolle prosequi may be made at any time after charges are brought and before a verdict is issued or a plea entered.

In a criminal case, the statement is an admission that the charges cannot be proved or that evidence has demonstrated either innocence or a fatal flaw in the prosecution's claim.

It is alleged by the prosecution that the accused persons and others not in court conspired to commit offences of forgery and money laundering at various places within the City of Dar es Salaam between July 1, 2016 and September 4, 2017.

The court was told that within the same period at NSSF Head Office in Ilala District, Njozi and Kapera, with intent to defraud, jointly and together forged 47 CRDB Bank Cheque for an account bank in the name of National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees with a total value of 2,130,211,437/35.

According to the prosecution, the two accused persons purported to show that the said cheques were genuine documents drawn and issued by the Board of Trustees of NSSF, a fact which they knew to be false.

The prosecution told the court further that within the same period and place in the city, being public servants employed by NSSF, all the accused persons stole the said money, the property of the Board of Trustees of NSSF.

Between July 1, 2016 and September 4, 2017 at NSSF Head Office in Ilala District, being public servants employed by the social security fund, the accused persons allegedly caused the NSSF to suffer a pecuniary loss of 2,130,211,437/35 by failing to discharge their duties in a reasonable manner.

The prosecution charged all the accused persons with money laundering in that on diverse dates between July 1, 2016 and September 4, 2017 at NSSF Head Office in Dar es Salaam, they directly engaged involving the said sum of money.

It is alleged by the prosecution that the accused persons knew that the sum of 2, 130,211,437/35 was proceeds of predicate offences of forgery and stealing.