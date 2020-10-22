Tanzania: NEC Demands Observers Stick to Laws, Guidelines

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) has implored local and international observers accredited to oversee the 2020 General Election to conduct their duties in accordance with the laws and guidelines to ensure the process is conducted peacefully.

NEC Commissioner, Ambassador Omar Mapuri said that the issue of abiding by the country's laws is important for the observers to conduct their duties smoothly.

The Commission on Thursday met with all observers approved to oversee the Wednesday's General Election and briefed them on its preparedness for the process.

NEC has accredited 97 local observer institutions, 17 international institutions, nine sister commissions and 28 embassies' interpreters to oversee the polls.

"In addition to observance of the country's laws and guidelines, all observers should exercise their role with impartiality, independence and objectivity," Ambassador Mapuri said.

He added that observers should read the guidelines given to them to avoid unnecessary inconveniences on the polling day.

The Ambassador noted that NEC has engaged major stakeholders throughout the electoral process to ensure the election is inclusive and transparent.

"The Commission has trained its staff to ensure that the process is managed in an impartial and professional manner... they are informed of developments throughout the various stages of the electoral process," he said.

They include political parties, representatives of women, youth and persons with disabilities, civil society actors, media, and community leaders such as chiefs and religious leaders.

He however said that the Commission is ready to conduct the election, assuring that NEC is determined to ensure the process is free and fair.

He said all necessary materials have been procured and delivered in the requisite areas to ensure smooth operations and efficiency in executing the election on polling day.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro said that the police force has an important role to play in maintaining peace and security during the entire electoral cycle.

He assured the observers that peace and security in the country is currently under control following cooperation between all enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

"In the current general election campaigns, the police force is fulfilling its role and responsibility in accordance with the rule of law and good governance and perseveration of human rights. "The police force is determined to ensure that all Tanzanians are participating in the general election without compromising peace, security, stability and national solidarity. "I would like to urge all observers to observe the country's laws, guidelines when exercising their duties... this is very important because if at all you are not keen enough, you might be perceived as criminals," the IGP said.

He added that the question of abiding by other laws is very important in the entire electoral process.

Tanzanians will go to the polls on Wednesday to vote for the president, parliamentarians and councillors in the sixth General Election under the multiparty system.

A total of 29,754,699 eligible voters are expected to take part in this year's General Election.