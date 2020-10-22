Malawi Referees to Take Part in FIFA Fitness Test

22 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Japhet Thole - Swam

About 36 elite referees from across the country are expected to take part in 2021 FIFA International Referees Panel Listing Fitness Test this Saturday in Lilongwe.

The exercise, which will be held at Bingu National Stadium on 24th October 2020, is aimed at testing referees to come up with 15 referees to be nominated for the FIFA International Referees Panel.

Football Association of Malawi-FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said all the participants will undergo Covid-19 testing so that no one is put under threat during the exercise.

"We are having this physical test for the 36 Elite Referees for us to list down our nominations to be put on the FIFA International Referees Panel." Mtonga said in speaking to FAM Media.

Asked on Covid-19 prevention measures for the exercise, Mtonga said participants will come to the event already tested and those found positive will not be allowed to participate.

"All the referees will undergo Covid-19 test in their regions before they take part in the exercise." He said.

Meanwhile those from the Southern Region conducted their Covid-19 tests on Tuesday, Central Region had theirs done yesterday while Mzuzu is conducting the tests today.

Mtonga also added that FAM will from next week start Regional referees fitness tests, to assess ability of referees to officiate matches in the 2020-2021 football season set to kickoff on November 20.

"After this one, (referring to the Saturday event) next week will be conducting the tests on the referees for the whole country now in readiness for the season."

National Referees Physical Fitness Instructor Moffat Champiti is expected to conduct the tests with supervision from the FAM Referees Sub-committee.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.