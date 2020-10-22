Malawi Referees to Take Part in FIFA Fitness Test

About 36 elite referees from across the country are expected to take part in 2021 FIFA International Referees Panel Listing Fitness Test this Saturday in Lilongwe.

The exercise, which will be held at Bingu National Stadium on 24th October 2020, is aimed at testing referees to come up with 15 referees to be nominated for the FIFA International Referees Panel.

Football Association of Malawi-FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said all the participants will undergo Covid-19 testing so that no one is put under threat during the exercise.

"We are having this physical test for the 36 Elite Referees for us to list down our nominations to be put on the FIFA International Referees Panel." Mtonga said in speaking to FAM Media.

Asked on Covid-19 prevention measures for the exercise, Mtonga said participants will come to the event already tested and those found positive will not be allowed to participate.

"All the referees will undergo Covid-19 test in their regions before they take part in the exercise." He said.

Meanwhile those from the Southern Region conducted their Covid-19 tests on Tuesday, Central Region had theirs done yesterday while Mzuzu is conducting the tests today.

Mtonga also added that FAM will from next week start Regional referees fitness tests, to assess ability of referees to officiate matches in the 2020-2021 football season set to kickoff on November 20.

"After this one, (referring to the Saturday event) next week will be conducting the tests on the referees for the whole country now in readiness for the season."

National Referees Physical Fitness Instructor Moffat Champiti is expected to conduct the tests with supervision from the FAM Referees Sub-committee.

