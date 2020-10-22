Kenya: Uhuru Seeks First Lady's Permission to Get "Someone" From Kisumu - Videos

Residents of Kisumu county on Thursday showed love for President Uhuru Kenyatta and he loved them right back.

The Head of State expressed his love for the county and even went ahead to say that he would seek his consent from his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, to get "someone" from Kisumu to help and feed him whenever he is in Kisumu.

Kenyatta, who was accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga in his Kisumu tour, shared his plans at the podium leaving those in attendance rolling with laughter.

"Sijui kama mama nyumbani ataniruhusu... akiniruhusu labda naweza kupata mtu wa kuwa ananitengenezea mambo yangu pande hii... ndio tuwe tunatembea ukijua kuna pahali utakula ugali."

(Translation: I don't know if my wife at hoe will permit me... .if she does maybe I can get someone to tae care of me these sides ... so that when we visit we know we have somewhere to eat usome ugali.)

He was accompanied by Odinga and a host of Cabinet Secretaries as they drummed up support for the BBI report which they received on Wednesday in Kisii county.

Mr Kenyatta received a grand welcome in the lakeside city of Kisumu as residents sang and danced along the roads upon his arrival.

The locals carried different placards praising Kenyatta and his handshake partner Odinga as he joined in the celebrations and was not shy to shake a leg or two.

He danced away to the famous 'Jerusalema' song by Master KG featuring Nomcebo and Lucky Dube's 'Nobody Can Stop Reggae' as the crowds cheered.

Donning a blue shirt and cream trouser, the head of state showed off his moves joined by Odinga, Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyong'o among others at Kondele and the Kisumu Showground during the groundbreaking of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium at the Mamboleo ASK Grounds.

He also visited a several projects in Kisumu which are under construction, including Uhuru Business Park, Kisumu Port and the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sport Complex.