Uganda: Mbale, Soroti, Tororo Get Shs40b to Upgrade Roads

M bale, Soroti cities and Tororo Town have received Shs40b billion from the World Bank under the second phase of Uganda Support to Municipality Infrastructure Development (USMID) project to improve infrastructure.

The funds will be used for upgrading roads, drainage systems and installing street lights.

Ms Sheila Naturinda, the communications specialist in USMID-AF programme at the Ministry of Lands, told Daily Monitor on Monday that the contract was signed last week.

"The work is expected to start in two weeks. The works are expected to be completed in 15 months," Ms Naturinda said, adding that the tender for the works was awarded to Dott Services.

Facilities

She said the contractor would fix the drainage on the roads, install street lights, trash cans, bus stop shelters and walkways.

Ms Naturinda said a total of 77 streetlights would be installed on Cathedral Avenue and Naboa roads in Mbale, 120 lights at Edyegu, School and Haridas roads in Soroti, while Mvule and Oguuti roads in Tororo will get 49 lights.

Ms Naturinda said Nabuyonga Rise and Mugisu Hill roads in Mbale City have also been prioritised.

Mr James Kutosi, the spokesperson for Mbale City, said the road contract in the area is about Shs20b.

"We have received about Shs11 billion to start the work," Mr Kutosi said, adding that the third phase of the project will work on Nkokonjeru, North, Mumias and Central roads, among others.

Mr Paul Batanda, the city town clerk, said the first phase faced challenges, which caused delays and defects.

"This time, we have taken precautionary measures to ensure the materials used are standard. We want quality work," Mr Batanda said.

Mr Mutwalib Zandya, the city mayor, urged residents to cooperate with the contractor when the roadworks begin.

Mr Moses Otimong, the Soroti City town clerk, said three roads will be worked on at a cost of Shs17b. He added that the contract will run for a year.

"These roads will improve businesses and service delivery in the city," he said.

Local leaders said the second phase delayed after the Ministry of Lands ordered a fresh procurement process.

Some of the roads that were upgraded in the first phase include Republic Street, Pallisa, Nabuyonga Rise and Mugisu Hill in Mbale.

They were constructed by Plinth Technical Services Company Ltd, but its contract was later terminated in 2015 over delayed works. The completion was done by Zhong Mei, a Chinese company.

Other districts

Last year, the World Bank announced that it would release $350 million to help boost infrastructure development in eight more municipalities across the country; under the USMID project.

The new municipalities that are set to benefit from the new funding include Lugazi, Kasese, Kamuli, Mubende, Apac, Kitgum, Ntungamo and Busia. Earlier beneficiaries include Fort-Portal, Hoima, Kabale, Mbarara, Masaka, Entebbe, Jinja, Lira, Gulu, Moroto and Arua.