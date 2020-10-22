Gambia: NCCE Sensitises Kerr Jarga Ward Ahead of By-Election

National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) on Monday began a week's civic education awareness campaign on conduct of peaceful election in communities of Kerr Jarga ward ahead of the councillorship by-election slated for 7 November 2020.

The vacancy follows the notification from the Kerewan Area Council of the resignation of the erstwhile Councillor for Kerr Jarga Ward Mr. Alpha M. Khan.

At a recent awareness forum in Kuntaya and Kerr Jarga, Jasong Sanyang, a civic education officer at NCCE outlined the need to have an election as it helps people to choose the leaders of their choice.

On the role of voters, Sanyang reminded that according to the 1997 Constitution, every citizen above 18 of sound mind is eligible to vote.

"Any election in this country should be based on universal and equal sovereignty. It should also be in secret ballot boxes for citizens to vote without anybody knowing their supporting candidates."

Sanyang underscored the importance of one's participation in voting process, saying it is to help in reframing the development agenda of the country by deciding their choice of leadership.

"By-election can only occur if the position holder dies, resigns or been relieved for committing crimes against the law. By-election cannot occur if the position holder resigns 6 months before the end of his/her mandatory period. It should also be conducted within two months after the position is declared vacant."

Aminata Joof, also a civic education officer at NCCE highlighted the importance of peace during and after elections, saying everyone needs a proper voter's card to vote in peace.

She thus urged all to live in peace and avoid uttering words that have the potency to create disunity among people. "Political T. shirts or party identification is not allowed around the station during voting hours. No gatherings or music vows? allow within the territory of the polling station."

