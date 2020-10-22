Gambia: Kebba Badjie Scores Fourth League Goal for Weder Bremen U-23

Gambian striker Kebba Badjie scored his fourth Regionalliga goal for SV Werder Bremen II after netting a fine goal during their 2-2 draw against Jeddeloh II in their week-seven fixtures of the Regionalliga Nord (Fourth Division League) played at the Weserstadion Platz 11 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 35th minute of the game to register his fourth league goal for the Bremen-based team after playing six games.

The Serekunda-born former VFL Oldenburg striker is currently in impressive form as he is helping his German side produce some wonderful performances in the German Fourth Division League.

Werder Bremen II sits third position in the league with 14 points while Jeddeloh II occupies fifth position with 12 points after six games.

