Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 4 New Recoveries

22 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered four new coronavirus recoveries that were discharged.

This is according to the 175th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country registered no new COVID-19 related death recorded.

No new person was taken into quarantine, and no new persons also discharged either.

The country currently has no person in quarantine, 879 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 25 new cases which bring its total number of positive cases to 15, 484.

The country registered 13,975 recovered, 321 deaths and 1, 187 under treatment.

