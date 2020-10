President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued on Thursday 22/10/2020 law no. 155 of 2020 to allow the minister of petroleum and mineral wealth to contract with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Tharwa Petroleum Co. to amend an agreement for oil exploration in east Abu Snan area in the Western Desert.

The decree, which has been published in the official gazette, came in line with law 131 of 2014 .