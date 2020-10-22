Mozambique: One More Covid-19 Death and 141 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Wednesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 141 new cases.

According to a Ministry press release, the latest victim was a 64 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo city. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 10 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Tuesday. This brings the total known Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 79.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 169,947 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 976 of them in the previous 24 hours. All the tests were undertaken in public health facilities. Of the samples tested, 296 came from Maputo city, 180 from Sofala, 120 from Maputo province, 82 from Zambezia, 57 from Nampula, 57 from Niassa, 50 from Tete, 48 from Cabo Delgado, 46 from Gaza and 40 from Manica.

835 of the tests were negative and 141 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 11,331.

All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 81 are men or boys and 60 are women or girls. 13 are children under the age of 15 and six are over 65 years old. For eight cases there was no age information.

The vast majority of the cases were from Maputo city (110) and Maputo province (20). Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 92 per cent of the new cases. There were also four cases from Zambezia, three from Cabo Delgado, three from Tete and one from Manica. In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 141 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that, in the previous 24 hours, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but ten others were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently 50 people are under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards (47 in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia).

Over the same period, a further 158 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (57 in Sofala, 36 in Maputo province, 31 in Niassa, 19 in Maputo city, 12 in Zambezia, two in Gaza and one in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,165 (80.9 per cent of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo city, 5,448; Maputo province, 1,992; Zambezia, 778; Cabo Delgado, 754; Nampula, 601; Tete, 397; Gaza, 374; Sofala, 342; Inhambane, 279; Niassa, 245; Manica, 121.

The concentration of the outbreak in Maputo city and province is even clearer when the 2,083 active cases alone are considered. The breakdown is then: Maputo city, 1,576; Maputo province, 239; Sofala, 53; Cabo Delgado, 52; Niassa, 43; Tete, 37; Gaza, 22; Zambezia, 19; Nampula, 16; Inhambane, 14; Manica, 12.

Maputo city and province thus account for over 87 per cent of all active cases.