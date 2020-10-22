Mozambique: Nyusi and Momade Meet in Maputo

22 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday met with Ossufo Momade, leader of the main opposition party, Renamo, to discuss progress in demobilising the Renamo militia, under the peace agreement the two men signed in August 2019.

According to a press release from Nyusi's office, the meeting, held in the presidential office in Maputo, noted that to date 25 per cent of the Renamo guerrillas have been demobilised and reintegrated into Mozambican society.

Nyusi and Momade were pleased that, as from Wednesday, the Renamo bases at Inhaminga, Cheringoma, Chemba and Maringue, all in the central province of Sofala will be closed.

They condemned the attacks against innocent civilians in the centre of the country, carried out by the dissident Renamo faction that calls itself the "Renamo Military Junta".

They also decided to set up a joint team that will investigate the reports of harassment, kidnapping and assassinations of Renamo members. This has been a recurrent theme of Renamo speeches, including in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in recent weeks.

Nyusi and Momade, the release said, renewed their commitment to continue the demobilisation, disarming and reintegration of Renamo armed men (known by the acronym DDR) successfully and within the agreed time frame.

Nyusi regarded DDR as "a complex process, but possible, with the collaboration of all Mozambicans"

