Nigeria: #EndSARS - Stop the Protests, Your Voices Have Been Heard, Buhari Tells Nigerians

22 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to protesters demanding police reform to cease the protests.

The president, in his first broadcast on the #EndSARS protest and the violence that has resulted from it, said he was "deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost."

He said his government was working to meet the demands of the protesters.

"I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding," the president said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

