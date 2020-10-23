Africa: #EndSARS - AU Calls for Dialogue to Quell Violence in Nigeria

Premium Times
#EndSARS protesters at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, October 9, 2020.
22 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aishat Babatunde

The AU chair condemned the violence that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries on Tuesday in Lagos.

The African Union (AU) has called on Nigerians to choose dialogue over violence in the ongoing #EndSARS impasse in the country.

The AU commission chairperson, Moussa Mahamat, condemned "the violence that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries" on Tuesday in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how witnesses said the Nigerian Army used live rounds on protesters at Lekki Toll gate shortly after a power cut.

Despite evidence, the army has denied shooting protesters.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who condemned the incident, has confirmed two people died.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said it was unavoidably clear that there were a number of casualties following the gunfire.

The #EndSARS demonstration which seeks an end to police brutality and bad governance, degenerated into violence, as hoodlums continued to wreck havoc on the protesters, government and private properties.

Since the protests began earlier this month, there has also been the use of lethal force by security forces on protesters nationwide, which has drawn a global outcry.

While the United Nations, European Union and the United States are calling for the prosecution of rights violators during the protests, the regional blocs, ECOWAS and the AU are calling for calm and dialogue.

In a statement Thursday, the AU chairperson appealed to political and social actors to "reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law."

He also urged parties involved to use dialogue to de-escalate the situation and find "concrete and durable reforms."

The statement said Mr Mahamat welcomed the disbandment of SARS "as an important step in this direction."

