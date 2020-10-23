Guinea President Alpha Conde Poised for Landslide Election Win

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Host Photo Agency
President of Guinea Alpha Conde (file image).
23 October 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A preliminary count has shown Guinean President Alpha Conde will win a third term in office following a bitterly fought election that has led to deadly violence. Conde's opposition says the count was rigged.

Preliminary results released Thursday show Guinea's President Alpha Conde as the winner of a controversial election that keeps him in office as president for a third term.

Conde's opposition, led by his main election rival Cellou Dalein Diallo, say he his breaking the law by seeking a third term and will contest the results of the election in constitutional court.

Diallo said he has evidence of electoral fraud, accusing the government of manipulating the vote count in Conde's favor.

With 37 of 38 electoral districts counted, Conde, received 2.4 million votes, versus 1.26 million for his rival Diallo, Reuters news agency reported. Official final results are expected to be announced on Saturday.

Widespread violence follows contested results

Diallo had declared he won the election on Monday, without waiting for official results or citing figures.

Conde's Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party said Diallo's premature announcement was "irresponsible and dangerous."

Cities across Guinea have been wracked by violence since Sunday's vote, with Diallo's supporters clashing with government forces. At least 10 people have been reported killed.

Fresh clashes were reported in the capital, Conakry, Thursday, with demonstrators blocking streets, lighting fires and hurling stones at police, the AFP news agency reported.

Conde says a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit. His decision to run for a third term has sparked repeated protests since then, resulting in dozens of deaths.

(Reuters, AFP, AP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.