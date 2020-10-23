Nigeria: U.S. Condemns Excessive Use of Force On Unarmed Protesters, Seeks Probe

Abuja — The United States has condemned the use of excessive force by military forces who shot unarmed #EndSARS protesters n Lagos, causing death and injury.

The US Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday.

He stated: "The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.

"We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law.

"The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles. We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families.