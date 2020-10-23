Nigeria: Shooting of Lekki Tollgate Protesters By Soldiers Remains Accusation - DHQ

Abuja — Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the killing of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State on Monday night remains an accusation.

It said viral videos and pictures of security vehicles conveying thugs to protest venues to attack #EndSARS protesters may have been photoshopped.

Amnesty International said 12 protesters were killed when soldiers fired live ammunitions on protesters Monday night.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, said with the analysis of the shooting and video evidence available, the "shooting remains an accusation".

He made reference to the position of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who stated that nobody was killed.

The governor, however, later admitted that one protester had died in a hospital in the state.

"From what I can see from all the evidences as a general, I will tell you that it may not be so", he said.

He called for patience to allow the panel set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the Lekki Toll Gate shooting of protesters to do its work.

Details later...