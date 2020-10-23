Nigeria: Buhari Decries Use of Social Media Against His Govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has said falsehood is deliberate spread through the social media that his government is oblivious of the sufferings of Nigerians.

In his national broadcast Thursday days after the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate and the crisis that engulfed several states.

Buhari said: "The spreading of deliberate falsehood and misinformation through the social media in particular, that this government is oblivious to the pains and plight of its citizens is a ploy to mislead the unwary within and outside Nigeria into unfair judgement and disruptive behaviour.

"On the contrary, both our deeds and words have shown how committed this administration has been to the wellbeing and welfare of citizens, even with the steadily dwindling revenues, and the added responsibilities and restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic."

