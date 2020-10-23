Rwanda: APR, AS Kigali Meet in Friendly Match

APR and AS Kigali are set for a friendly match this afternoon as the two sides gear up for their campaigns in the 2020/21 Caf club competitions.

The game starts 3pm, at Shyorongi Stadium.

Adil Erradi's APR will represent the country in the Caf Champions League, with AS Kigali featuring in the Caf Confederation Cup on top of a busy domestic season.

At the request of APR, the Ministry of Sports gave the green-light to APR for double-header friendlies against AS Kigali - on October 22 and October 25 - and one match against the national team Amavubi at a yet to be determined date.

AS Kigali and APR were the first teams to start training - at Kigali Stadium and Shyorongi turf, respectively - early this month after getting their players and staff tested for Covid-19 and securing residential camps as required by the health guidelines.

All of these teams have been training for days, but none of them will play a friendly match after the Rwandan games were resumed late last month after being suspended in March due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The two Rwanda Premier League sides begin their continental football season next month, starting from November 20.

