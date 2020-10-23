Cameroon: Shock as CHAN Hosts Cameroon Sack Coach Months to Tournament

22 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene NDI

Yaounde — Cameroon have sacked the coach of the Intermediate Lions, Yves Clement Arroga, three months to the start of the African Nations Championship (Chan) to be staged in the country from January 16 to February 7 next year.

Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the country's Minister of Sports and Physical Education, said in a statement on Wednesday that at end of a first evaluation of the preparation of the team for the upcoming tournament, the coach's performance did not meet the expectations of the ministry and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

The trainer had not produced any impressive results and was at centre of heavy criticisms by the football loving population and the media lately.

The evaluation of the coach's performance was in line with article 6(2) of his contract. The minister said Arroga - who was preparing a new training camp - has been temporarily placed at the disposal of the FA.

"Considering the observations of the president of FECAFOOT," Arroga who has been at the helm of the squad for just barely a year, was replaced by Martin Ndtoungou Mpile," the minister said.

Mpile, who was part of the technical team of the Cameroon squad that won Gold at the 2000 Olympic Games, led the Intermediate Lions to the quarter finals of the Chan tournament in Rwanda in 2016--the furthest Cameroon have gone in the competition.

Pagou to deputise

The minister also announced that David Pagou, coach of the 2019/20 champions of Cameroon, PWD of Bamenda has also been appointed second deputy trainer of the home-based Lions.

The changes made are aimed to spur Cameroon to victory when the sixth edition of the competition is played on home soil beginning January 16.

The tournament, which exclusively features players from their respective domestic leagues, will be staged in the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Limbe with Douala hosting two pools.

The hosts have been paired in Group A of the tourney with Zimbabwe, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.