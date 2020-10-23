Rwanda: APR Semis Game a 'Do or Die Affair' - REG Coach Mwinuka

23 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Henry Mwinuka, the head coach of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball club, has urged his players to approach their semi-final game against APR like 'it is a do-or-die affair'.

REG and APR face-off in the men's first semi-final of the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League this afternoon, starting at 2pm, with both sides fighting for a spot into Saturday's final.

The game starts at 2pm, at Kigali Arena.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, REG head coach Henry Mwinuka said: "We have to play [against APR] with all that we got, it is a do-or-die affair. It is a must-win game."

"The ultimate goal is to lift the title, winning the semi-final will give our players confidence to face anyone in the final."

Mwinuka's REG, champions of the 2016/17 league season, marched unbeaten into the semi-finals on Wednesday after winning 87-54 over IPRC Musanze in their final Group A game.

On the other hand, APR advanced to the last four as runners-up in Group B after losing once - against Patriots - and winning two games. The army side wrapped their group campaign with a resounding 105-78 victory over Espoir.

In a separate interview, APR head coach Aime Karim Nkusi stressed that "This is a very crucial game, which makes it a tough one for both sides. We are going to give it our very best shot for victory, and everyone on the team is ready for the challenge."

He added: "We want to win the title, but the focus right now is on the semi-final game."

In another semi-final crunch, two-time reigning champions Patriots will be up against IPRC Kigali - starting at 6pm. Patriots finished as Group B leaders, whereas IPRC Kigali were runners-up of Group A.

Women's semi-finals

Meanwhile, in-form IPRC Huye face reigning champions APR in the women's first semi-final at 11:30am, while the Hoops Rwanda delight former champions Ubumwe at 16:30pm.

All the games will be played at the magnificent Kigali Arena.

Friday

Semi-finals

Men REG vs APR 2pm Patriots vs IPRC Kigali 7pm

Women IPRC Huye vs APR 11:30 The Hoops vs Ubumwe 16:00

