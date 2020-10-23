Kenya: Big Field in 'Extreme Golf' Contest at Kiambu Club

The eight- event Extreme Golf series which started at Limuru Country Club three weeks ago enters the fourth leg at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club this weekend.

A field of 152 is drawn to play at the par-72 course on Saturday morning. The third leg at Muthaiga Golf Club saw Manoj Bhatti and junior golfer Junaid Manji tie at the top with a score of 39 points. However, some high scores are expected at Kiambu on Saturday.

And with some of the leading players currently away at Royal for the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play championship, the battle at Kiambu will be wide open, although lady golfers Joyce Wanjiru and Wanjiru Karume are expected to put up a good fight against the men, particularly middle and high handicappers.

From Kiambu, the Crown Paints-sponsored series will move to Royal Nairobi Golf Club on November 7, while the sixth leg will be held at Karen Country Club on November 19 before heading to Sigona and Nakuru on November 21 and 28. Crown Paints is using the series to introduce new products.

Elsewhere, Vet Lab Sports Club lady captain Grace Wanjohi is hosting her Lady Captain's Prize which is being sponsored by Coca Cola, BF Suma, Murphy Chemicals, NCBA and friends of the Lady Captain. Over 200 players were drawn for the event which comes just three days after the third leg of the Safari Tour won by Mumias based Dismas Indiza.

Big field drawn to play

An array of prizes will be at stake at the event where lady golfers, including Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairperson Sarah Hoare, Royal's Ashley Awuor, Muthaiga's Olive Njagi, home players Mary Karano, Esther Chumo, and Mercy Nyanchama, will be in action.

At Ruiru Sports Club's par-72 course, action continues with 'Biashara Na Mashujaa' golf tournament which has attracted 250 players. Besides the home players, guests from other clubs are also drawn to play, according to club captain Thomas Mwaura.

Meanwhile, Thursday's first round of Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship saw home player Jay Sandhu,finish second, a shot level par 72 to lead the field of 95 players, a round that included two birdies at the second and third holes against two bogeys at the sixth and 12th.

He was followed by Nyali's Adel Balala, another Royal player Quram Bhatti and Muthaiga's Taimur Malik all on two over par 74. The tournament, sponsored by Kenya Golf Union, enters the third day on Friday with the final round set for Saturday.

The winner will book a place in 2020 Magical Kenya Open.