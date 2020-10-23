Kenya: Why I Want to Join the FIFA Council - Nick Mwendwa

22 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa says he will contest for the African representative to the Fifa Council Member position for the Anglophone linguistic grouping.

He made this announcement Wednesday, three days after he was overwhelmingly re-elected as FKF president.

"I have already placed my candidature and will be heading to Morocco to popularise my bid. There are three other contestants (from English-speaking) countries but only two will be elected," explained Mwendwa.

The youthful football boss will likely face candidates from South Africa, Malawi and West Africa in the polls.

"It is a position that will catapult Kenya and East Africa onto the decision-making table in world football. There is also another chance for our youth to get job opportunities."

This is the second time Mwendwa will be seeking election into the council. He submitted his candidature only to withdraw at the last minute during the last elections held in Cairo in 2018, and told Nation Sport the "politics on the floor was not right."

The 41-year-old is seeking to become the first football administrator from Kenya to get elected to this influential position after Tanzania's Leodgar Tenga also failed in the last election. The election will be held next year during the Fifa Congress.

The Fifa Council is a non-executive, supervisory and strategic body that sets the vision for Fifa and global football.

Its final composition includes 37 members: the President elected by the Fifa Congress, eight vice-presidents and 28 other members elected by member associations each for a term of four years.

Africa currently has Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad, Egypt's Abo Rida, Tunisia's Tarek Bouchamaoui, Camara Kabele (Guinea), Lydia Nsereka (Burundi) Walter Nyamilandu (Malawi) and DR Congo's Constant Omari as members of the Fifa Council.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.